TXT unveils first set of edgy concept photos for upcoming full album The Name Chapter: FREEFALL

Tomorrow X Together comprises of members Yeonjun, Soobin, Beomgyu, Taehyun, and HueningKai. They have recently collaborated with the Jonas Brothers for Do It Like That and Brazilian artist Anitta for Back For More. The latter song is a part of their upcoming album The Name Chapter: FREEFALL. The concept photos for the album were released on September 27.

Diving into the concept photos of The Name Chapter: FREEFALL’s concept photos

Tomorrow X Together is all set to make their comeback with a banger and the latest concept photos, titled REALITY, released give insight into how the album’s songs might be. The photos reveal a darker side of the band. The members are clad in black and standing in the rain. A common accessory is an umbrella; while in some photos the members are using the umbrella, in others they are broodingly looking at the camera while they are under the rain.

Soobin is sporting a lip ring adding to the goth style. In one of his photos, a sign reads, ‘Stand tall, walk tall’. Yeonjun can be seen dancing in the rain in one of his pictures. He is wearing a mishmash of a black blazer and dungarees. Beomgyu is dressed in a black jacket, black boots and an animal print shorts along with a choker. Taehyun is also dressed in a black jacket and animal print pants with a beaded necklace. The individual concept photos have a picture in the morning, one under the tungsten light at night, a closeup and a black and white photo. HueningKai wears a long belt-style choker and black clothes as he looks at the camera.

All in all, the concept photos hint at a more serious and emo side of the band which is reminiscent of their previous 2021 album The Chaos Chapter: Freeze.

Everything we know about the album till now

TomorrowXTogether is scheduled to make a comeback on October 13 at 1 pm KST which is 11:30 am IST. They have also released a concept teaser on September 24 which revealed that the concept surrounds around the theme of magic and reality.

The band has also performed their track Back For More with Anitta at the MTV Video Music Awards 2023. They also won the PUSH Performance of the Year at the 2023 MTV VMAs for Sugar Rush Ride from The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION.

