TXT unveils a ‘frosty’ teaser image for the upcoming MV; Releasing on THIS date

Tomorrow x Together posted a group teaser poster for the song 'Frost' from the 2nd regular album 'Chaos Chapter: FREEZE' on October 26th. The released poster shows boys sitting around a round table with several cards spread out. A verse in the lyrics of 'Frost' engraved on it, "I don't know the faint voices, why; my destiny is what?" stimulating curiosity.

'Frost' is a trap-based hyper-pop genre that compares the mind of a confused boy to 'frost' after realizing his own destiny. This song is related to the original story 'The Star Seekers', which tells the growth of five special boys. Tomorrow X Together's experimental vocal sound is added to the intense and unique sound created by the rough textured percussion and heavy bass, captivating the ears. Ashnikko, an artist who is active mainly in London, worked on it, and member Yeonjun participated in writing the lyrics. The music video for 'Frost' will be released on October 28th.

According to the latest chart released by Billboard on October 19th, Tomorrow X Together's 2nd full album 'Chaos Chapter: FREEZE' has risen two places from the previous week on the 'World Album' chart and climbed to 8th place succeeded in charting for the 19th week.

Also, 'Chaos Chapter: FREEZE' re-entered 2nd place on the 'Tastemaker Album' chart and recorded the highest ranking ever.The album entered the 7th chart on June 19th and entered the chart for 12 weeks in a row, climbing to 3rd consecutive charts on the 11th day of the same month as September 4th. In addition, 'Chaos Chapter: Freeze' was ranked 27th on the 'Top Current Album Sales' chart, up 19 places from the previous week, and maintained its position on the chart for 20 consecutive weeks.On the 'Top Album Sales' chart, it climbed 41 steps or rebounded from the previous week, and ranked 34th, succeeding in charting for 19 weeks in a row.

ALSO READ: WATCH: JUST B promise an adventurous journey in the ‘TICK TOCK’ MV teaser

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

What do you think of the teaser? Let us know in the comments below.