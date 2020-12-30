TXT Yeonjun in Live On to BamBam in Jealousy Incarnate: 5 Times K-Pop idols had cameos in Korean dramas

K-Pop idols often make special appearances in Korean dramas. Here are some of the most iconic cameos ever.

K-pop idols are a vital part of the Korean entertainment industry. As such, it is only natural that they will also appear in Korean dramas which are nothing but stories and narratives about reality. K-Dramas often tell the stories of ordinary people living their lives in extraordinary ways. Naturally, therefore, these characters also adore K-Pop idols. This opens up an avenue for idols to make special appearances and cameos in K-Dramas as cute little Easter eggs for K-Pop fans.

TXT’s Choi Yeonjun is going to be making a much-awaited cameo in the 8th and final episode of JTBC drama ‘Live On’ as Ji So Hyun’s ex-boyfriend. The episode will air on January 12 and has raised quite a bit of interest in K-Pop idol cameos in K-Dramas. You can watch the preview of the final episode below:

Here are 5 times K-Pop idols had special appearances in K-Dramas:

GOT7 BamBam

BamBam appears in the first episode of ‘Jealousy Incarnate’ featuring Jo Jong Seok and Gong Hyo Jin as a Thai native at a club. He has a fight with the main lead of the drama Jo Jong Seok when he tells him that his expensive shirt doesn’t suit his physique and that he’d like to buy it off of him because his pectorals are much better suited to the shirt.

SHINee Minho

Minho appears as a student in the K-Drama ‘Drinking Solo’ which also features fellow SHINee member Key. His cameo is one of the funniest ones out there simply because his relationship with Key in the drama where he’s bullying him playfully and making him dance is quite similar to their real-life playful relationship.

F(x) Krystal

Krystal Jung, formerly part of girl group f(x) made an adorable appearance in Lee Min Ho’s ‘Legend of the Blue Sea’ as a stewardess that Lee Min Ho seduces on flight.

EXO

EXO appeared in the K-Drama ‘To The Beautiful You’ as themselves and performed their mega-hit song ‘Mama’ at a pool party. Their cameo was a hot topic of discussion for quite a while after the episode aired and the ratings naturally skyrocketed.

Red Velvet

Finally, one of the most significant cameos in the history of idol cameos in K-Dramas was Red Velvet’s appearance in ‘Descendants of the Sun’, one of the highest-grossing and most-watched K-dramas ever. They appeared as themselves to perform ‘Dumb Dumb’ to boost the morale of soldiers in the final episode.

Who are some idols you would love to see in K-Dramas? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments section below!

Credits :Youtube

