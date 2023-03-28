TXT’s ACT : SWEET MIRAGE world tour: Seoul stop sparkles with immaculate presentation, high energy, raw voice

K-pop group TOMORROW X TOGETHER has always surpassed any expectations of them and this time was no different. Made up of SOOBIN, YEONJUN, BEOMGYU, TAEHYUN, and HUENINGKAI, the boys presented a night full of wondrous stage presence on March 25 and 26, which were the pilot shows of their new world tour. Called ‘TOMORROW X TOGETHER WORLD TOUR〈ACT : SWEET MIRAGE〉IN SEOUL’, we witnessed the second day of the tour stop, only to be blown away by their dedication, like probably the thousands of others in the audience.

TXT’s world tour

The boys will set out on a world tour spanning 13 cities, with 23 shows in total, starting from South Korea to other parts of Asia and then to America. While the next couple of months look super busy for the stars, more stops have seemingly been planned to be added at a later date for the young boys. Their set list currently comprises 24 songs, right from their debut releases to their latest one from January, making it a mixture of a throwback and premiere show at the same time.

Highlights from TXT’s ACT : SWEET MIRAGE Seoul stop

An ode to the lore

The boys began with one of their biggest hits of all times, ‘Blue Hour’ and if the roar from the crowd was any indication, they seemed to have loved it to pieces. Ascending like Princes, dressed in clean cut fits that accentuated their best features, the five of them looked worthy every scream they were inciting from those in the audience. ‘The Star Seekers’ was linked throughout their performance via VCRs, easter eggs, vibrant stage props and the never-ending saga delved into by the members themselves.

A lot of hit tracks

Fans would know of the crazy good footwork and the visually pleasing geometrical choreography from TOMORROW X TOGETHER which was once again taking centre stage with their consecutive show of title tracks as well as B-sides from their large discography. When we say large, it is infact an understatement for the music that has been released by the quintet so far. With just 4 years into their careers, the stars have a whopping five Korean mini-albums, one reissue and three studio albums, already under their name. They made good use of all the hits to their credit, taking it one step further by releasing a new track on the occasion of their world tour.

Stage presence and voice

It’s not a secret just how well can TOMORROW X TOGETHER sing however their demanding choreography made it all the more possible for any mistakes to be made, or any notes to be missed. The five boys stayed true to their sound, belching out high notes and complex lyrics one after the other between awkward comments read from the prompter and on-stage shenanigans that have become second nature to them.

TXT’s Blue Spring

A letter to their fans, a record of their youth and a call out to everything good in their lives, TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s unreleased self-written single ‘Blue Spring’ was a welcome surprise at the concert. With Beomgyu on the guitar, a calming melody found its way to the lines penned by the members themselves. The song was not only a gift but a promise to their fans, once again highlighting the group’s songwriting and sining skills in person.

Working the crowd

Calling out for MOA (their fans), getting them all worked up, singing and dancing with them, and even making their company’s chairman Hitman Bang to join a dance challenge, TOMORROW X TOGETHER gave it their everything if not more. SOOBIN, YEONJUN, BEOMGYU, TAEHYUN, and HUENINGKAI who are in their early 20x belonged on the stage, and one night at any one of their concerts would tell you why.

What's next? The group is set to headline this year's Lollapalooza after performing last year.

