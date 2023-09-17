TXT's Back For More with Anitta, SHINee's Key's Good & Great, more; Pick your favorite K-pop release this week

K-pop releases this week have some amazing songs ready to be added to your playlist. From TOMORROW X TOGETHER and Anitta's collaboration to SHINee member Key's solo comeback song and more. It's time for you to choose your favorite song from the list below.

Weekly K-pop song release

TOMORROW X TOGETHER joined hands with Latin singer Anitta for an amazing song called Back For More dropped on September 15. The song premiered on September 13 at the MTV VMAs and later was made available on other platforms. SHINee member Key is popular for his solo songs alongside the group's songs. He released his song Good & Great on September 11.TWICE's leader Jihyo also dropped the Killin' Me Good English Version this week, making fans go crazy over the song. Other notable releases this week are Weekly's Good Day (Special Daileee), Star by DAWN (Feat. 10CM), and Cheese by CRAVITY.

