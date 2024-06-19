TXT’s Beomgyu injures ankle; singer to miss Paris Fashion Week and adjust involvement in upcoming events

TXT's Beomgyu will unfortunately miss upcoming events due to an ankle injury, as announced by BIGHIT MUSIC on June 19 in an official statement regarding his health. Despite this setback, TXT will continue their schedule, including multiple concerts in Japan scheduled for July and August, following their successful reception in America.

TXT’s Beomgyu to miss Paris Fashion Week due to ankle injury

TXT’s Beomgyu will be taking a temporary break from a portion of his scheduled activities to focus on recovering from his injury. BIGHIT MUSIC issued a statement on June 19 addressing Beomgyu’s health and the need for him to take time off to heal. The in the announcement the agency stated:

“Hello,

This is BIGHIT MUSIC.



We would like to update you on the health of TOMORROW X TOGETHER member Beomgyu and his upcoming engagements.



Recently, Beomgyu sustained an injury during one of his activities, which required a hospital visit. He was diagnosed with an ankle sprain, specifically an ankle ligament injury. Based on the medical staff's recommendation for ample rest, Beomgyu will be unable to participate in some of his pre-arranged engagements, including Paris Fashion Week. We kindly ask for your understanding regarding this matter.



Although Beomgyu has expressed his determination to fulfill all his scheduled commitments, we have decided to adjust his participation to prioritize his recovery and heed the medical staff's advice.



We are committed to supporting Beomgyu’s recovery and ensuring he can return to his fans in full health as soon as possible.

Thank you.”

As a result, TXT will travel to Paris without Beomgyu, as the remaining four members depart for France. They are scheduled to attend Dior's Men's Summer 25 Collection show in Paris.

TOMORROW X TOGETHER recently wrapped up the successful US leg of their ACT: PROMISE world tour, touring 8 cities from May to June and delighting over 140,000 fans. Building on this momentum, TXT will continue with multiple concerts in Japan scheduled for July and August. Additionally, they are set to release a special Japanese single album titled CHIKAI on July 3rd.

The newly announced tour dates will span across Macau, Singapore, Taipei, and Jakarta, scheduled for September and October. This extensive itinerary reflects TXT's dedication to engaging with fans globally, marking several months of continuous activities for the group.

