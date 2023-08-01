TXT’s Beomgyu, NCT’s Haechan, SEVENTEEN, and more: VOTE for your favorite FAN-tastic Meme King or Queen

K-pop has a bunch of very funny stars who make it their mission to put on a good time for everyone as well as be unabashedly hilarious not just off camera but also on it. The HallyuTalk Awards’ second edition has sought the help of the fans to bring an award celebrating them.

The HallyuTalk Awards 2 is awarding the King or Queen with the most meme potential. With it, P1Harmony’s Keeho is an unmissable mention thanks to his deadpan responses that often make for humorous content. TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s Beomgyu brings chaos to the group in the most fun way possible, making for a definite addition to this list. Meanwhile, NCT’s Haechan keeps it real, almost too real at times, making everyone burst into laughter frequently. TWICE’s Nayeon’s expressions have turned into some of the most hysterical memes over time, making her a perfect fit for this group. On the other hand, SHINee’s Key’s all-encompassing and honest attitude has fans in splits for days. SEVENTEEN is in a league of its own with boundless hilarity coming from all members individually as well as combined, ensuring there is no dull moment in the group.

FAN-tastic Meme King or Queen nominees

P1Harmony’s Keeho

TXT’s Beomgyu

NCT’s Haechan

TWICE’s Nayeon

SHINee’s Key

SEVENTEEN

