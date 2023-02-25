TXT’s BEOMGYU stuns netizens as he calls NCT’s Chenle ‘more than just an SNS friend’

TXT’s BEOMGYU is a South Korean dancer, rapper, and singer who was introduced as a part of TXT on January 20th, 2019. NCT’s Chenle on the other hand is a K-pop artist of Chinese origin. He debuted as a part of NCT Dream when he was just 14. Since both these idols have been able to do exceptionally well in their respective careers, it is only natural for fans to root for their friendship.

On February 23, 2023, BEOMGYU was asked by a fan on Weverse if he had met NCT’s Chenle yet. In response to the latter, BEOMGYU went ahead and said ‘What do they call it, SNS friends? We are totally not just that’. He further added how the two of them have had several deep conversations and have had a chance to talk whenever their schedules allowed them.

While a lot of netizens were surprised to find out about this friendship, a good part of them thought it was only natural for idols of the same age to befriend each other. Others went on to add how they never saw this coming but were happy to know that BEOMGYU and Chenle are good friends.

While it is common for idols to have a good rapport with fellow group members, their friendships beyond their group or agency is something that fans constantly look forward to. To know that an idol is not just limited to his or her own group for both professional and personal interactions is something that makes them more relatable to their fans.

While this friendship has surprised a fair share of netizens, one must not forget that the duo are one of the many idol-friendship duos that are adored and rooted for by fans. The latter set of friendship includes the likes of BLACKPINK’s Lisa and GOT7’s Bambam, Red Velvet’s Irene and BLACKPINK’s Jennie among many others.