TXT's Beomgyu to compete BTS’ Jin in workout challenge for upcoming episode of RUN JIN

BTS' Jin's solo variety show, RUN JIN, has released a preview of the new episode and revealed a special guest joining him. Beomgyu from TXT is set to appear next week and both will be engaging in fun activities. 18 episodes of the show have been released so far and each of them was filled with Jin’s shenanigans.

On January 21, 2025, the new episode of RUN JIN dropped where the K-pop star joined forces with Hong Jin Kyung to spend quality time and cook unique dishes. However, at the end of the episode, a preview for the next episode was also released. In the clip, the duo is seen at an indoor sports center, taking on various fun activities like gymnastics. Their playful chemistry is expected to bring plenty of laughter to fans.

In the video, Beomgyu can be seen boasting about learning Taekwondo and Judo but while doing a task, he failed miserably. Conversely, they both start doing various exercises and challenge each other in a friendly contest.

Jin recently released his highly anticipated solo debut album, Happy, on November 15, 2024. The record features a total of six tracks: Running Wild, I’ll Be There, Another Level, Until It Reaches You, Heart on the Window, and In Yearning/Longing. Notably, Heart on the Window is a collaborative track with Wendy of Red Velvet. Showcasing his artistic flair, Jin also designed the album cover for Happy himself, adding a personal touch to the project.

Advertisement

Moreover, Jin will also be appearing in the guest-starring in a reality show titled KIAN’s Bizarre B&B. Hosted by the popular South Korean entertainer Kian84, who will be managing a bizarre and unusual guesthouse on Ulleungdo Island.

Jin originally debuted as a K-pop idol in 2013 as a member of the globally renowned group BTS, alongside RM, J-Hope, Suga, V, Jungkook, and Jimin. The artist first stepped into the solo music scene in 2022 with the release of his single The Astronaut. After completing his mandatory military service on June 13, 2024, Jin made his first public appearance during FESTA 2024 to celebrate BTS' 11th anniversary.

ALSO READ: Han So Hee to hold first-ever fanmeeting world tour in June 2025 across North America, Europe and Asia; Agency releases statement