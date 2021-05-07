TXT's The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE breaks own record for stock pre orders, highest till date

The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE had surpassed 520,000 stock pre-orders! Read on to find out.

The month of May is exciting for HYBE's artists! Global superstars BTS will be releasing their second-English single, Butter on May 21 at 9:30 am IST and also Gen 4 leaders, Tomorrow x Together is also continuing with its 'Chapter' series, but this time instead of Dream, the theme is Chaos! A couple of days back, TXT dropped a rather interesting and dark-themed teaser video, hinting at the impending chaos and mayhem, that we can expect from their upcoming album.

It seems like MOAs are thoroughly impressed with TXT's new avatar as the group has set a new personal record with their upcoming full-length album, even before its release! As of May 5, the group’s second full-length album The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE, has surpassed 520,000 stock pre-orders making this TXT's highest number of stock pre-orders for an album to date. For the unversed, The number of stock pre-orders is the amount of album stock that is produced before an album’s release. The figure is the estimated demand calculated using various factors, including how many albums were pre-ordered by fans.

The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE has taken only six days to break the record set by their previous album, minisode1: Blue Hour. Tomorrow x Together will also be participating in the original soundtrack of the highly anticipated Seo In Guk-Park Bo Young starrer drama, Doom At Your Service! TXT’s The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE will drop on May 31 at 6 p.m. KST.

Credits :News1

