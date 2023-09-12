TXT's Do It Like That with The Jonas Brother, Salem Ilese's PS5 and more; VOTE for your favorite collab song

TOMORROW X TOGETHER has given some amazing collaboration songs throughout their career. From Do It Like That with The Jonas Brothers to PS5 with Salem Ilese and Alan Walker, and more. We bring you an exciting poll so that you can vote for your favorite collaboration song by the K-pop group.

TXT's Collaboration songs

The BIGHIT MUSIC group recently released Do It Like That with American boy band the Jonas Brothers in July. The group dropped this heart-wrenching song 0X1=Lovesong (I Know I Love You) featuring South Korean singer Seori in 2021 on the album The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE. Yeonjun and Taehyun joined hands with Salem Ilese and Alan Walker for the song PS5. The K-pop group dropped Happy Fools featuring Coi Leray on the album The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION in 2023. Valley of Lies featuring iann dior and Blockbuster feat Yeonjun of TXT (by Enhypen) are some of the notable collaboration tracks by the TXT.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: TXT to release new song and perform special collaboration with Anitta at 2023 MTV Video Music Awards