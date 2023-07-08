TXT’S docuseries OUR LOST SUMMER gets new trailer; Disney+ takes fans behind-the-scenes of first world tour

Disney+ has unveiled the official trailer for its upcoming documentary featuring the popular group TOMORROW X TOGETHER. Titled TOMORROW X TOGETHER: OUR LOST SUMMER, this documentary chronicles TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s first-ever world tour. Delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the group finally embarked on their world tour, named ACT: LOVE SICK, in 2022. The documentary offers an inside look into the emotional journey of TOMORROW X TOGETHER as they prepare for their long-awaited dream.

What does TOMORROW X TOGETHER‘s docuseries have in store for MOAs?

On July 7, Disney+ released the main poster and trailer for the documentary. Additionally, an online poster for the documentary was also shared. The documentary, TOMORROW X TOGETHER: OUR LOST SUMMER, will delve into the personal journey of TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s members and will include footage from their first world tour, ACT: LOVESICK. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, TOMORROW X TOGETHER had to endure a hiatus from their concerts, and the documentary will portray the emotional state of the members during this waiting period.

Additionally, it showcases footage from TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s U.S. concerts and includes exclusive interviews with all five members. Additionally, viewers will get a behind-the-scenes glimpse of TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s groundbreaking performance at the renowned U.S. festival, Lollapalooza 2022, where they made history as the first K-pop group to perform there. The newly unveiled trailer begins by capturing the TOMORROW X TOGETHER members expressing their deep appreciation for their first world tour and showcasing their practice sessions in Korea. It then transitions to highlight their momentous performance at Lollapalooza, offering brief glimpses of their memorable experiences in the United States.

TOMORROW X TOGETHER: OUR LOST SUMMER

The documentary, TOMORROW X TOGETHER: OUR LOST SUMMER, is scheduled to premiere on July 28 at 4 p.m. KST. Through this film, fans will gain further insight into different aspects of TOMORROW X TOGETHER, their perspectives, and their remarkable journey throughout their world tour. Meanwhile, fans have expressed their thoughts in the comment section of the video. MOAs have acknowledged TOMORROW X TOGETHER hard work and conveyed their unwavering support for the group. Many fans are thrilled to witness TOMORROW X TOGETHER dreams finally coming true.

