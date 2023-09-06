TXT's Hueningkai- Kep1er's Huening Bahiyyih, ITZY's Chaeryeong- Lee Chaeyeon, more; Pick favorite sibling duo

From TOMORROW X TOGETHER's Huening Kai and Kep1er member Huening Bahiyyih to ITZY's Chaeryeong and Former IZ*ONE member Lee Chaeyeon and many more. We bring you an exciting poll so that you can pick your favorite sibling duo in K-pop

Siblings Duo in K-pop

TXT's Hueningkai and Kep1er's Huening Bahiyyih were born in the same family in 2002 and 2004 respectively and are a popular sibling duo in K-pop. ITZY's Chaeryeong and Former IZ*ONE member Lee Chaeyeon were JYP Entertainment trainees and are known as one of the most powerful dancers in the industry. Sibling idols debuted under SM Entertainment girl groups Krystal of f(x) and Ex-SNSD member Jessica Jung are also very famous, even though they are not in the same agency as before. YG Entertainment's powerful musical duo Chanhyuk and Suhyun of AKMU have amazed many fans with their music. NCT's Doyoung and former 5URPRISE member Gongmyung are also a very famous sibling duo in the K-pop industry.

