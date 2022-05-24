TXT's ‘minisode 2: Thursday’s Child’ debuts on Billboard 200, Oricon Weekly Album Chart & more

Their second consecutive Billboard 200 Top 5 release, boy group TOMORROW X TOGETHER has reached a career high on the album chart landing at No.4 with their latest mini-album ‘minisode 2: Thursday’s Child’. Hopping one step higher from their last album’s debut at No.5, the quintet is setting the bar high yet again. This marks their sixth entry on the chart while also being the highest so far.

Composed of members SOOBIN, YEONJUN, BEOMGYU, TAEHYUN, and HUENINGKAI, their new album led by title track ‘Good Boy Gone Bad’ has topped the Billboard Top Album Sales chart with the third-largest sales week of any album in 2022.

Composed of 5 tracks, TOMORROW X TOGETHER dropped the banger on May 9 with a rock-infused music video for the title track that soon became a fan favourite. The dark vibes of the song and the album on a whole received massive praise from audiences worldwide. Their global fame made ‘minisode 2: Thursday’s Child’ rank at the top spot on Japan’s Oricon’s Weekly Album Chart. This makes the group the first foreign act in the history of the chart to top its album chart with six consecutive albums. TVXQ and BTS also have 6 chart topping albums, albeit not consecutive.

Set to sail on their first ever world tour since debuting in 2019, TOMORROW X TOGETHER begins its course in July of this year with ‘TOMORROW X TOGETHER WORLD TOUR <ACT : LOVE SICK>.’

