TXT's much awaited tracklist for 'The Chaos Chapter: FIGHT OR ESCAPE' includes a GIFT

TOMORROW X TOGETHER is continuing with their Chapter series, however this time, it isn’t The Dream Chapter, but the Chaos Chapter! TOMORROW X TOGETHER, also known as TXT will be releasing their new repackaged album, 'The Chaos Chapter: FIGHT OR ESCAPE', in less than three months, since the release of their second studio album 'The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE' on May 31.

After a series of interesting concept photos and videos, TXT members have unveiled the much-awaited tracklist for their new repackaged album. 'The Chaos Chapter: FIGHT OR ESCAPE' contains some new tracks and some which were previously released as part of 'The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE'. 'The Chaos Chapter: FIGHT OR ESCAPE' consists of eleven tracks in total, including the new title 'Loser = Lover', 'MOA Diary' (Dubaddu Wari Wari), and '0X1=LOVESONG (I Know I Love You)' feat. Seori (Emocore Mix). The remaining eight tracks are a part of 'The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE'.

You can check out the complete tracklist below:

The tracklist includes a special song, dedicated to their fandom MOAs! 'MOA Diary' (Dubaddu Wari Wari) is TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s first fan song dedicated to MOA who have supported them through thick and thin. Penned in a 'diary format', members share their heartfelt feelings and thoughts with their fans. The song’s lyrics are penned by the group members. 'The Chaos Chapter: FIGHT OR ESCAPE' will release on August 17 at 6 pm KST(2:30 pm IST).

