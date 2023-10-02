TXT's peace post-storm: CLARITY teaser for The Name Chapter: FREEFALL unveiled with calmer tones

Tomorrow X Together released their concept photos, CLARITY, for their upcoming album The Name Chapter: FREEFALL. The group consists of members Yeonjun, Soobin, Beomgyu, Taehyun, and HueningKai. The boys can be seen with much calmer expressions in the latest pictures.

TXT’s CLARITY concept stills released for their upcoming album

The tone of the concept pictures released so far has been edgier and rebellious. The latest CLARITY teaser released on October 2 revealed a much more peaceful vibe. The members can be seen together as they enjoy each other's company and look at the gorgeous orange sky. They are on the rooftop together while the sun sets behind them. The earlier concepts MELANCHOLY and REALITY were darker overall. While in MELANCHOLY the boys were seen in an abandoned and rugged space which wasn't very well lit, in REALITY, they were standing under the rain, clad in all-black with their umbrellas with rock vibes. CLARITY looks more positive and hopeful when compared to the previous concepts.

Notably the styling and the fashion have been appreciated by fans. Many pointed out that their outfits resemble their Lollapalooza stage costumes. The plaid print was specially mentioned by many fans.

Details of The Name Chapter: FREEFALL

Tomorrow X Together is scheduled to make their comeback on October 13. They performed their track Back For More during the MTV Video Music Awards 2023 with Brazilian singer Anitta earlier this September. They also released a teaser on September 24 which read, "Sometimes magical moments can be found in the most unmagical places." Earlier this year Tomorrow X Together released their track Do It Like That with Jonas Brothers. The song became an instant hit and went viral on social media. They also released their Japanese album titled Sweet with tracks Sugar Rush Ride, Magic, and Ito. The group made their debut in 2019 with the EP The Dream Chapter: Star.

