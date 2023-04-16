TXT’s Soobin and Beomgyu’s take on BLACKPINK’s Jisoo’s FLOWER challenge goes viral

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo made a successful debut with her single album ‘ME’ comprising two tracks, the lead single ‘FLOWER’ and the B-side ‘All Eyes on Me’. The former one was accompanied by a music video which achieved the most views by any K-pop music video in its first 24 hours. The song itself has been receiving a lot of love globally, with Jisoo charting on multiple charts and maintaining her spot even in the second week of charting. Soon after her debut, the song’s dance challenge was revealed with an interesting hook step which has since been adapted into much more.

FLOWER dance challenge with TXT

The hook step sees one rotate their wrists clockwise, with Jisoo originally holding two flowers in her palms as she moves from side to side. While people around the world began recreating the challenge, Jisoo seemed to like a particular version. She shared a few of the videos on her Instagram story, followed by a very interesting take as a person made their dog participate in the challenge. This has set a new trend with people enacting the ‘FLOWER’ challenge with their pets. Now, the TOMORROW X TOGETHER members have joined the challenge. See how.

Soobin and Beomgyu as owner and pet

In the video, leader Soobin can be seen opening and closing his hands around member Beomgyu’s face who sits with his mouth open, tongue hanging, pretending to be a dog. While Soobin continues to do the ‘FLOWER’ dance step, smiling at the camera, Beomgyu holds a smile of his own, with puppy-like eyes staring back. The video has been captioned ‘I hear this is the trend these days, so I too [tried it] with my Maltese’, referring to the ongoing trend thanks do Jisoo and her fans. Fans began laughing in the replies, expressing their joy at how Beomgyu became the perfect Maltese pet for Soobin. The video has since been viewed 7.5 million times at the time of writing this and will surely set an onslaught of similar ‘FLOWER’ challenge videos.

Meanwhile, TOMORROW X TOGETHER is currently on a world tour named ‘ACT : SWEET MIRAGE’ with 23 shows across 13 cities.

