TXT’s Soobin and NCT’s Haechan were dating? Netizens analyze ‘couple items’ and a surprise ‘breakup’

In the world of K-pop, fans are known for their sharp eyes and detective skills, often analyzing even the smallest details to speculate about their idols’ personal lives. One of the most popular ways fans try to connect the dots is through matching accessories, also known as couple items. Whether it’s rings, bracelets, phone cases, or necklaces, these subtle fashion choices can lead to endless speculation about potential relationships.

Recently, an unexpected dating rumor between TXT’s Soobin and NCT’s Haechan took over social media, with fans playfully declaring that the two had not only been “dating” but had also already “broken up”.

The rumor began when fans noticed Soobin frequently wearing a delicate key-shaped necklace. A viral TikTok video, now approaching 300,000 views, claimed that this key belonged to a lock once worn by none other than NCT’s Haechan. The post quickly gained traction, with fans debating whether this was a genuine sign of a secret relationship or just another case of K-pop fans’ overactive imaginations.

Shortly after, another post surfaced, alleging that Soobin and Haechan also had matching phone cases. The post not only highlighted the supposed couple items but also humorously announced that the two had “broken up”. As if the theory wasn’t bizarre enough, fans added another twist to the story, suggesting that ZEROBASEONE’s Zhang Hao was the reason behind Soobin and Haechan’s supposed “split”.

Soobin and Zhang Hao recently appeared together on Soobin’s YouTube program, and have also been spotted in the same space on at least one other occasion outside of official music show schedules. This prompted some fans to jokingly claim that Soobin had moved on, leading to further playful discussions about the so-called “love triangle”.

While the speculation brought plenty of entertainment, many fans were quick to shut it down. Sharp-eyed netizens pointed out that the original photo of Haechan supposedly wearing a lock necklace was actually edited. Others reminded everyone that idols owning similar accessories is not unusual, as K-pop fashion trends often overlap. Despite this, the rumor continued to spread, with some fans taking it as a lighthearted joke while others questioned why such baseless claims gained so much attention. Some even noted how common it is for idols to have their friendships misinterpreted as something more romantic due to fan speculation.

The dating rumors are nothing more than a case of playful fanfiction. However, fans of both TXT and NCT have expressed their desire to see Soobin and Haechan work together in the future, whether it be through a variety show appearance, a special stage, or even a music collaboration. For now, however, the only confirmed connection between Soobin and Haechan remains in the imagination of their fans.