TXT's Soobin and OH MY GIRL’s Arin to return with special performance at 2023 Music Bank Global Festival

Tomorrow, X Together's Soobin and OH MY GIRL's Arin will be reuniting for a special performance at the 2023 Music Bank Global Festival. The two were Music Bank's MCs and went viral as they had captured the hearts of fans with their special performance. The event will air on December 15.

On December 8, KBS announced that their former MCs Tomorrow X Together's Soobin and OH MY GIRL's Arin will be performing together at the 2023 Music Bank Global Festival. Tomorrow X Together is a part of the lineup and Arin will be joining them on stage for a special performance. Arin and Soobin were co-hosts for KBS' Music Bank. They were a popular pain and their adorable chemistry was enjoyed by the fans. They went viral online as Soobin and Arin performed to OH MY GIRLs' Dolphin.

The 2023 Music Bank Global Festival will take place on December 9 in Japan. The show will air on December 15 at 8:30 p.m. KST, which is 5 p.m. IST. The show would be hosted by Rowoon, IVE’s Jang Won Young, Go Min Si, and Lee Young Ji. The event will take place in two parts. The first would be a live show with performances by aespa, NCT, (G)I-DLE and more. Next is the pre-recorded show in Japan, in which many artists like NewJeans, ATEEZ, THE BOYZ, Stray Kids, SHINee and more will be taking over the stage with their marvellous performances.

More about Tomorrow X Together and OH MY GIRL

Tomorrow X Together is a five-member K-pop group including Yeonjun, Soobin, Beomgyu, Taehyun, and HueningKai. They released their latest album, The Name Chapter: FREEFALL on October 13. The album featured nine tracks, including the music video of the title track, Chasing That Feeling. They collaborated with the Jonas Brothers for Do It Like That and with Brazilian artist Anitta for Back For More and the songs are part of their album The Name Chapter: FREEFALL.

OH MY GIRL includes six members: Hyojung, Mimi, YooA, Seunghee, Yubin, and Arin. They made their debut in 2015 with CUPID. In July 2023, they released their EP, Golden Hourglass.

