TXT’s Soobin reveals why Jin is BTS bias; opens up on his respect for

Soobin of TOMORROW X TOGETHER celebrates his 23rd birthday on December 5. He went live on Wevesere on his birthday, to interact with MOAs and thank them for their good greetings. This time, he also mentioned his BTS bais and how much he loves and respects them all.

Soobin reveals why Jin is his bias in BTS

During his birthday live on Weverse Soobin mentioned BTS and Jin. Talking about BTS said, “Since my debut, whenever I was asked who my favourite BTS member was, I always said Jin. I chose BIGHIT Music for my auditions since I enjoy BTS's music. I listened to their initial album as well as all of their B-sides. I enjoyed all of their uploaded mixtapes and unreleased songs. They were a band I liked because of their music.”

Revealing why he respects Jin he continued, “I went to the auditions, passed, and then arrived here. But we were in that basement practice room at the time. You've heard about the extremely bad place. We had to get out of the vocal room and clear the space whenever we practiced there and the seniors arrived. Jin sumbaenim was always friendly and said hello to everyone. He was upset that we had to come to a halt. He frequently asked us when we had time when we became the debut group because he wanted to eat with us.”

He also mentioned, “He would order pizza for us because we were so busy. He wanted to converse with us and eat, so he told us to eat together. He'd order pizza for us and then leave. He did a lot of things and said a lot of things that were meaningful to us trainees. I am eternally grateful, and he has evolved into a senior I respect and admire. But here's the good thing: our birthdays are only one day apart.”

Fans activities for Soobin on his birthday

As per the Idolpick star voting web service, Soobin had been selected for a special birthday celebration dedicated to December birthdays. The voting window for this event took place from the 6 to the 15 of the preceding month. Accumulating 40,000 votes activates a celebratory banner featuring the idol on the main page of the Idolpick app and website, along with online articles and a 1-day billboard display near Seoul's Seodaemun Station.

Surpassing 100,000 votes extends the billboard display to 3 days, encompassing the anniversary day. In the event that Soobin secures the 1st position in the final ranking, a congratulatory LED billboard in Seoul's Myeongdong will be illuminated for an impressive 7 days. With a total of 41,022 votes, Soobin has earned the privilege of enjoying three distinct birthday events: a popup ad, an online article, and a prominent birthday billboard.

