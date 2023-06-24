TXT’s Soobin teases Do It Like That choreo after hilarious video with Jonas Brothers go viral

Soobin of TOMORROW X TOGETHER has always captivated the heart of his fans with his iconic dialogue "Bye guys, Hi ladies, mwah!" This time he is back again to work his charms on his fans as he drops a fun teaser for their upcoming collab with Jonas Brothers.

Soobin teases catchy choreo for Do It Like That

After Jonas Brothers and TOMORROW X TOGETHER made their collab official by releasing a hilarious video on June 22 that they filmed together, it is now time for Soobin to take the stage. As if the fans were not intrigued enough, that the Flower Prince now had to wreck the internet with his enchanting charms and visuals.

A choreography teaser was released on the Official YouTube channel of TOMORROW X TOGETHER on June 24. In the video, fans could see Soobin dancing to the tune of Do It Like That showing a glimpse of what his followers could expect in terms of the moves. Not only was he looking ridiculously handsome, but also executed every step to perfection. With those piercing starry eyes, flower-shaped lips, and bewitching smile, he has surely managed to wreak havoc on MOAs.

The Legendary Collab

On June 22, around midnight, KST, TOMORROW X TOGETHER and Jonas Brothers confirmed their summer single. They released their first video teaser while making it official and notified fans that the song will drop on July 7 at 1:00 pm KST along with the music video. The single is produced by TOMORROW X TOGETHER, Ryan Tedder of One Republic, and the Jonas Brothers. Fans have previously speculated a potential collaboration owing to the cryptic texts and interaction on social media, but nothing was made official until now. BIGHIT MUSIC also mysteriously teased fans by saying ‘STAY TUNED FOR MORE’ in one of their posts.

