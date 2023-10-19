TXT's surprise free concert at local school sparks speculation of feature on variety show

TXT is currently climbing the musical charts with their newly released album The Name Chapter: FREEFALL. The group rolled out their album with the title track Chasing That Feeling on October 13. The five of them seem to be involved in quite a few extracurricular activities right now. TXT is definitely causing a stir as they caught kids off guard with impromptu school performances, and the internet is filled with exciting reactions.

TXT's surprise concert at a random school

On October 19, multiple clips surfaced featuring the Blue Hour singers, performing at the local school in the city. What’s surprising was to know, that the performance was not even scheduled, and no one on the premises was aware of the act. Turns out, that the K-pop idols are gearing up to feature in a Korean variety show. Several K-media sites have speculated that the show in question is probably Everyone Sings Well (literal title), created by Studio Peanut Butter. However, there has been no official confirmation for the same. People at the school campus mentioned that Comedian Moon Se Yoon and TXT were present. The members performed their songs Sugar Rush Ride and Chasing That Feeling spontaneously as the curtain rolled up.

TXT to feature in a variety show?

The speculations are on rife. Many stated, that TXT was spotted shooting multiple contents on the school’s campus alongside Comedian Moon Se Yoon. The duo might pair up for the upcoming musical show All Sing Well also known as Everybody Can Sing, which is a parody of Korea Sings as per the YouTube of Studio Peanut Butter. While we wait for the official confirmation, check out how fans are reacting to TXT’s performance.

TXT’s recent activities

TOMORROW X TOGETHER is a K-pop group managed by BIGHIT MUSIC. The group recently dropped their new studio album titled The Name Chapter: FREEFALL, encompassing nine tracks in total. Just four days after its release, TXT's latest album made a thunderous start at No. 1 on the weekly album chart, according to Oricon. Meanwhile, the album's lead single, Chasing That Feeling debuted at No. 89 on Spotify's Global Top Songs list.

