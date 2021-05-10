TXT's Taehyun promises MOAs a sleepover festival with the group; Fans can't contain their excitement

A concept trailer? teaser? TXT's Taehyun sends MOAs into a flurry of thoughts after the group's recent V-Live! Read on to find out.

Tomorrow x Together is certainly living up to the name of their latest album, The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE, by generating enthusiasm and confusion amongst MOAs in their recent V-Live, when TXT's Taehyun made a bold promise to MOAs on their live broadcast, sending fans into a flurry of thoughts and excitement.

Taehyun proposed the idea to MOAs that they should do a sleepover festival together and watch the concept trailer on the 11th. He said that he will be staying up and waiting for it. Yeonjun chipped in and requested fans to not sleep. Beomgyu added that it is totally worth sacrificing their precious sleep time over and is a good time. Taehyun added that it's a festival, just a festival.

You can check out the clip below:

: let's watch the concept trailer together on the 11th! i'll be staying up and waiting for it

: please don't sleep!

: even if your day and night gets switched on that day, it'd be good to watch it

: it's a festival! just a festival!@TXT_membershttps://t.co/hSqUeGSDwc — TXT Translations (@translatingTXT) May 10, 2021

The clip sent the fans into a state of complete pandemonium, wondering what is this 'festival' Taehyun is referring to. Is it related to their highly-anticipated comeback or some kind of a surprise pre-release track? TXT has been talking about some festival for over a year now! Beomgyu even mentioned during the Live that they’ve been filming for this comeback for seven months.

Yeonjun even posted a selca on Weverse with the caption - 'moas don’t sleep early today, you won’t regret staying up at all'. Fans anticipate that something major is dropping on the 11th, and if the BTS Butter concept teasers' reaction is anything to go by, HYBE is planning to create a stir on social media with TXT's festival concept trailer. We are highly anticipating this comeback.

You can check out Yeonjun's selca below:

TXT’s The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE will drop on May 31 at 6 p.m. KST.

ALSO READ: TXT's The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE breaks own record for stock pre orders, highest till date.

MOAs, what do you think this is about? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.

Share your comment ×