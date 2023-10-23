TXT’s The Name Chapter: FREEFALL grabs No.3 and No.1 spots on Billboard’s 200 and Top Album Sales charts

A groundbreaking achievement, TOMORROW X TOGETHER the rising K-pop sensation, has debuted at the pinnacle of Billboard's Top Album Sales chart with their latest album, The Name Chapter: FREEFALL. Furthermore, the group has secured the impressive No. 3 spot on the coveted Billboard 200 chart. TOMORROW X TOGETHER's remarkable accomplishment is a testament to their growing global influence and their dedicated fanbase, known as MOA.

TOMORROW X TOGETHER's meteoric rise

Since their debut, TOMORROW X TOGETHER has made a profound impact on the K-pop industry. Their distinctive music, mesmerizing visuals, and heartfelt performances have endeared them to fans worldwide. The Name Chapter: FREEFALL is another example of their remarkable journey.

K-pop act to land 4 albums in Top 5 after BTS: TXT

On October 22, Billboard revealed that TOMORROW X TOGETHER's latest album, The Name Chapter: FREEFALL, made an impressive debut by securing the No. 3 spot on the renowned Top 200 Albums chart, a ranking of the most popular albums in the United States. This remarkable feat propels TOMORROW X TOGETHER into the exclusive company of K-pop artists, marking them as the second in history, after BTS, to have four different albums in the top five of the Billboard 200.

Additionally, they are now the second K-pop group to achieve the distinction of charting nine different albums on the Billboard 200. Moreover, The Name Chapter: FREEFALL accomplished another remarkable feat by debuting at No. 1 on Billboard's Top Album Sales chart, designating it as the best-selling album in the United States for the week.

TXT is dominating charts

As reported by Luminate, formerly known as Nielsen Music, The Name Chapter: FREEFALL achieved a total of 114,500 equivalent album units during the week ending on October 19. This cumulative score comprised 106,000 traditional album sales and 8,000 streaming equivalent album (SEA) units, equivalent to approximately 11.53 million on-demand audio streams over that week. Additionally, the album secured 500 track equivalent album (TEA) units within its debut week.

TOMORROW X TOGETHER's debut at No. 1 on Billboard's Top Album Sales chart and their remarkable No. 3 position on the Billboard 200 chart with The Name Chapter: FREEFALL is a testament to their growing prominence in the global music industry. This achievement showcases not only their exceptional talent but also the unwavering support of their fanbase, MOA. As TOMORROW X TOGETHER continues to captivate audiences worldwide, fans eagerly anticipate their future endeavors and the heights they will continue to reach in their remarkable career.

