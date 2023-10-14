TXT's The Name Chapter: FREEFALL sets NEW FIRST day sales record, dominates iTunes chart

Tomorrow X Together's new album titled The Name Chapter: FREEFALL was released with a bang on October 13, 2023. The much-awaited comeback from the five-member boy band has shattered records in less than 24 hours of its release. TXT, renowned for its vibrant youthful, and energetic musical style, has now exceeded its own previous milestone of first-day sales. Statistics point out that The Name Chapter: FREEFALL has so far sold 1.9 million copies already. Read more.

TXT's New Album The Name Chapter: FREEFALL achieves record-breaking 1st-day sale

As per the data revealed by the Hanteo chart, (A South Korean music chart that keeps track of overall album sales from a group or an individual), The Name Chapter: FREEFALL surpassed the previous set record of TXT for selling around 1,868,919 copies during the release of their mini album The Nam Chapter: Temptation. The mini album rolled out earlier this year. The latest album from the kitty of the CROWN singers has achieved an astounding sales figure of 1,927,363 units on its debut day of availability. For the unversed, The Name Chapter: Temptation concluded its debut week with 2.18 million copies sold. Estimates suggest that the new album might cross this figure faster than the previous one.

TXT’s The Name Chapter: FREEFALL tops iTunes chart

As per the chart data by 9 a.m. Korean Standard Time (5:30 AM Indian Standard Time) The Name Chapter: FREEFALL and Chasing That Feeling (the title track of the album) started dominating the global iTunes charts. The title MV of the album is leading the iTunes chart in at least 19 different regions globally. Apart from that all the 9 featured tracks in the album also positioned itself in the MelOn top 100 chart by the end of the day.

TOMORROW x TOGETHER to hold a comeback presentation

Today, October 14, at 4 PM Korean Standard Time (12:30 PM Indian Standard Time), the TOMORROW x TOGETHER members Yeonjun, Soobin, Beomgyu, Taehyun, and HueningKai are slated to make a comeback appearance for The Name Chapter: Freefall. The occasion will take place at the Grand Peace Palace at Kyung Hee University. The other tracks of the album include Growing Pain, Back For More (TXT ver.), Dreamer, Happily Ever After, Deep Down, Blue Spring, 물수제비 (Skipping Stones), and Do It Like That.

