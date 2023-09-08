TXT's The Name Chapter: Freefall SOARS with 2.35 Million pre-orders in just 8 days

TXT also known as TOMORROW BY TOGETHER, is a K-pop boy group under BIGHIT MUSIC, an associate of HYBE. The group has been active since 2019 in the K-pop music industry. Recently TXT announced that they will be releasing their third studio album titled The Name Chapter: Freefall. The pre-orders for the impending album began eight days ago and set a new record for the artists.

TXT's new album breaks previous pre-order records

TXT is a five-member group. It consists of Soobin, the leader of the group, Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Taehyun, and HueningKai. On September 7th, it was reported that the pre-orders for TXT's new album The Name Chapter: Freefall have surpassed 2.35 million album copies. This record broke the previous pre-order record of 2.34 million album copies set by their fifth mini-album called The Name Chapter: Temptation which was released in January 2023. The Name Chapter: Freefall will be released on October 13. TXT will be pre-releasing a new song called Back for More from the upcoming album on September 15. TXT collaborated with Anitta, a Brazilian songster on the pre-release song Back for More. TXT dropped a short teaser for the new album on their social media profiles in August end to reveal their new album.

TXT's recent activities

TXT will be performing for the first time at this year's MTV Video Music Awards. The group will be performing Back for More with Anitta on the award show. TXT has got the most number of nominations by any male K-pop group this year. TXT is nominated in categories like Song of Summer, and Group of the Year. Their song Sugar Rush Ride has been selected for Push Performance of the Year and Best K-pop. TOMORROW BY TOGETHER will appear on the MTV Video Music Awards on September 12. Previously, TXT has released a joint single titled Do It Like That with the Jonas Brothers.

Their previous album The Name Chapter: Temptation was certified Gold in the U.S. music industry.

