TXT's The Name Chapter: FREEFALL surpasses 2.2 million in sales breaking personal first-week record

TOMORROW X TOGETHER (TXT) is continuously reaching new heights with their latest album. TXT's most recent album, The Name Chapter: FREEFALL, has achieved their greatest first-week sales, breaking their own previous records. This accomplishment signifies their continued personal growth and popularity in the K-pop industry.

TXT breaks 1st week sales record

On October 13th TXT made their comeback with their latest album The Name Chapter: FREEFALL and released a music video for it’s energetic title track Chasing That Feeling. Following it’s release within five days i.e. on October 17th, the album sales surpassed 2 million. Along with that according to Hanteo charts, the total sales recorded on the first day were an impressive 1,927,363 copies. This album marked TXT’s fastest album to surpass 2 million in sales.

Now after a week of it’s release Hanteo chart has reported that The Name Chapter: FREEFALL has sold a remarkable number of 2,251,959 copies in between October 13 to October 19. With this TXT has broken it’s own persona record of most sales in the first week held by The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION earlier this year which went on to sell an impressive total of 2,180,889 copies.

TXT now holds the distinction of being the artist with the fifth-highest first-week sales in Hanteo history. They follow closely behind other immensely popular boy groups such as Stray Kids, SEVENTEEN, NCT DREAM, and BTS, showcasing the remarkable success and impact they've achieved as a fourth generation group in the K-pop industry.

Watch Chasing That Feeling here-

More about The Name Chapter: FREEFALL

The Name Chapter: FREEFALL made an impressive debut at No. 1 on Oricon's weekly album chart (album popularity chart in Japan), and this accomplishment has set a historic record for the Sugar Rush Ride singers. They became the first foreign artist in history to achieve nine consecutive albums topping the Oricon chart, highlighting their exceptional popularity in Japan. The album was released on October 13th and has a total of 9 tracks.

Two of the tracks which were collaboration titled Do It Like That with Jonas Brothers and Back For More featuring Anitta were pre-released. The title track Chasing that feeling gathered millions of views and currently holds over 52 million views at the time of writing. TXT or TOMORROW BY TOGETHER is composed of five members: Yeonjun, Soobin, Beomgyu, Taehyun, and HueningKai. The group made their debut in 2019 with the album The Dream Chapter: Star, featuring title track Crown.

