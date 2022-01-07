TXT's Yeonjun debuts on Instagram with a stunning picture of himself

On January 6, Yeonjun surprised fans by opening a personal Instagram account. He shared one photo of himself with the caption, 'Hi.' The only account he is following so far is the official TXT Instagram account. Yeonjun is now the first member of TXT to have his own Instagram account and currently has 3.3 million followers.

Yeonjun looks breathtakingly handsome in a stunning picture of himself. Dressed in a white turtleneck with a black full-sleeved sweater with a mid-parting hairstyle and ear piercing as he gazes straight into the camera!

You can check out the photos below:

Yeonjun's username is an interesting wordplay on his name 'Yeonjun' as 'Yawnzzn'! It is also interesting to note that TXT's oldest member debuted his Instagram account, exactly one month after BTS members launched their personal Instagram accounts on December 6! MOAs are suspecting that Taehyun could be the next member to launch his Instagram account. We are waiting!

In other news, TXT recently participated in the 2022 Weverse Con [New Era] online concert that was held on New Year’s Eve with several HYBE Labels artists.

