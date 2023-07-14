TXT's Yeonjun returns as Inkigayo MC with Park Ji Hoo, BOYNEXTDOOR's Woonhak; Hyungwon, Kim Ji Eun step down

TOMORROW X TOGETHER's Yeonjun is back as Inkigayo MC. Yes, you read it right. Yeonjun will be returning with two new amazing MCs. On July 14, SBS made it official that two new MCs will join Inkigayo. Little Women actress Park Ji Hoo and rookie boy group BOYNEXTDOOR's Woonhak will join Yeonjun to host Inkigayo. This summer is definitely getting fun with two more refreshing faces along with the charisma King Yeonjun.

TXT's Yeonjun, Park Ji Hoo, and BOYNEXTDOOR's Woonhak new Inkigayo MCs

SBS Inkigayo announced the arrival of two new MCs while MONSTA X's Hyungwon and Kim Ji Eun will take an exit. Hyungwon and actress Kim Ji Eun hosted the show for approximately three months. On July 14, Starship confirmed that the next Inkigayo episode airing on July 16 will mark the last episode of Hyungwon on the show. Kim Ji Eun's agency is yet to respond to her departure. Woonhak recently debuted under KOZ Entertainment which is a sister label of Yeonjun's agency BIGHIT MUSIC. BOYNEXTDOOR's Woonhak confirmed to co-host with his senior Yeonjun and fans are captivated to see what kind of fun these two will bring to the show. Park Ji Hoo rose to fame with her roles in All Of Us Are Dead and landed the youngest sister's character in Little Women besides Kim Go Eun and Nam Ji Hyun. Park Ji Hoo will accompany the label-mates Yeonjun and Woonhak for the upcoming Inkigayo episodes.

Previous MCs of Inkigayo

TOMORROW X TOGETHER's Yeonjun started appearing as an MC in April 2022 alongside Roh Jeong Eui and Seo Bum June. The trio was very popular and loved by many, they hosted the show with a lot of enthusiasm and were showered with love in return. On March 20, Roh Jeong Eui and Seo Bum June announced their departure from the show but Yeonjun decided to continue. However, even Yeonjun had to take a break for two months to go on his world tour with TOMORROW X TOGETHER. Roh Jeong Eui appeared in K-dramas 18 again and Dear.M. Seo Bum June also appeared in K-dramas like Rookie Cops and It's Beautiful Now.

