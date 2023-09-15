MTV VMAs 2023: TXT’s Yeonjun spills tea on interaction with Sabrina Carpenter

During a recent live stream after the success of the 2023 MTV VMAs, TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s Yeonjun revealed the details of the interaction he had with Sabrina Carpenter as curious fans started asking him to describe the meeting with the singer and actress. TOMMOROW X TOGETHER debuted their performance of their latest release Back For More, alongside singer Anitta at the awards ceremony. The group also took home the win for PUSH Performace of the Year as voted by fans.

TXT’s Yeonjun spilled the tea about Sabrina Carpenter laughing at something that he said

The idol disclosed that he spotted Sabrina Carpenter and said, “Hey! I know you!”, to which she replied that she knows him too. He further explained that he told her that he had seen her in Netflix’s Tall Girl which got her laughing. The cute interaction between the two celebrities got fans very excited as they found it very amusing that Yeonjun knows Sabrina Carpenter from Tall Girl. While many fans also joked about how they predicted that the idol would know Sabrina Carpenter from Tall Girl.

TXT’s Beomgyu has the internet in a laughter fit with his interaction with Sabrina Carpenter

After the VMA’s as TXT and Sabrina Carpenter were backstage, the paparazzi got a click of the two artists together. As the boys and Carpenter stand next to each other to get clicked, Beomgyu evidently scoots to the side away from her. Netizens found this little gesture by him hilarious. They joked about how Beomgyu doesn't wish to be involved in a dating scandal and hence he skided away.

TXT at the 2023 MTV VMAs

TOMORROW X TOETHER clinched their first MTV VMA win this year. They received the PUSH Performance of the Year Award for their song Sugar Rush Ride. Artists like Armani White, Ice Spice, Stephen Sanchez and JKVE were also nominated for the same. The group performed with Brazilian singer Anitta to their new single Back For More for the first time and brought two different worlds of music together. After the success of Back For More, fans are anticipating the release of their upcoming album The Name Chapter: FREEFALL which is scheduled to be released on October 13th.

