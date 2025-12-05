TYGO: BLACKPINK’s Lisa locks Korean acting debut with Ma Dong Seok and Lee Jin Wook for Extraction spin-off film

BLACKPINK’s Lisa is building her acting career. After making her debut as Mook in The White Lotus season 3, which was shot in her home country of Thailand, the star is returning to the screens, but this time, it’s much bigger! After initial reports surfaced of her taking on a role in a Korean film called TYGO, on December 5, it was confirmed that Lalisa Manobal will be joining Don Lee, aka actor Ma Dong Seok, and Lee Jin Wook for a spin-off of the Chris Hemsworth franchise, Extraction.

What we know about Extraction spin-off TYGO so far

To be called TYGO, the film stars Lisa alongside the two experienced Korean actors in her debut film and first-ever acting role in a Korean project. It is not known whether she will be conversing in the language or portray a foreigner, but the last more than decade of working in the K-pop industry will surely come in handy. Netflix will be helming the project, picking up from the Extraction film series set in the Korean peninsula, joining hands with director Lee Sang Yong, who has worked with Don Lee on The Roundup 2, The Roundup 3, and the upcoming The Roundup 5.

TYGO story and cast

It will follow the story of a mercenary nicknamed Tygo who seeks survival only. He has been on the run, involved with an organization right from his childhood. Growing beside him, Lia is someone he befriends and finds common ground with. During a mission, she goes missing after being kidnapped by a criminal organization, which springs him into action, taking on dangerous tasks. On the other hand, Arman Choi faces off against Tygo by standing opposite him.

Ma Dong Seok, Lisa, and Lee Jin Wook will embody Tygo, Lia, and Arman Choi, respectively. The three have expressed excitement for working on this new project set in the Extraction universe. This will mark the BLACKPINK member’s first-ever action role, raising excitement from fans.

