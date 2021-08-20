U-KISS' Lee Jun Young and Jung In Sun CONFIRMED to star in upcoming romance drama 'I'll Become Your Night'

Some good news from K-drama land to kickstart our day! U-KISS’ Lee Jun Young and Jung In Sun have been confirmed as the leads of SBS’ upcoming drama 'I’ll Become Your Night.' 'I’ll Become Your Night' is a romance drama and boasts of fun and interesting premise about popular idol band LUNA and a fake doctor who ends up living at their dorm to treat a sleepwalking member.

Previously, NU’EST’s JR has already been confirmed to make his drama debut as the band’s bassist Lee Shin, while Yoon Ji Sung will play the band’s drummer Kim Yoo Chan. AB6IX‘s Kim Dong Hyun will be playing LUNA’s keyboardist and youngest member Gaon. U-KISS' Lee Jun Young, who last starred in 'Imitation' will be playing LUNA’s leader, vocalist, and producer Yoon Tae In, who has followed the road to success since his debut without any apprehension or fear. Yoon Tae In has a cold exterior, but he gradually begins to change as he gets caught up in various incidents involving the live-in physician In Yoon Joo (Jung In Sun).

Jung In Sun plays In Yoo Joo, who is a physician by profession. She is warm-hearted and friendly with everyone and dreams of buying her own house. However, after she happens to get swept up in an unexpected accident, she eventually finds herself employed at LUNA’s dormitory under false pretences. As she begins a risky interaction with LUNA members, will she manage to break through Yoon Tae In's tough walls? 'I'll Become Your Night' is slated to air in the second half of this year.

