U-KISS' Lee Jun Young & Jung In Sun participate in script reading for romance drama 'I'll Become Your Night'

A couple of days back, we had reported that U-KISS’ Lee Jun Young and Jung In Sun have been confirmed as the leads of SBS’ upcoming drama 'I’ll Become Your Night.' Now, in a fresh update, lead actors Lee Jun Young, Jung In Sun and the rest of the cast and crew participated in the first script reading session for the healing romance drama which boasts of fun and interesting premise about popular idol band LUNA and a fake doctor who ends up living at their dorm to treat a sleepwalking member.

The cast members gathered together as they immersed themselves in their characters. U-KISS' Lee Jun Young, who last starred in 'Imitation' will be playing LUNA’s leader, vocalist, and producer Yoon Tae In, who has followed the road to success since his debut without any apprehension or fear. Yoon Tae In has a cold exterior, but he gradually begins to change as he gets caught up in various incidents involving the live-in physician In Yoon Joo (Jung In Sun).

Jung In Sun plays In Yoo Joo, who is a physician by profession. She is warm-hearted and friendly with everyone and dreams of buying her own house. However, after she happens to get swept up in an unexpected accident, she eventually finds herself employed at LUNA’s dormitory under false pretences. She begins a risky interaction with LUNA members, breaking through Yoon Tae In's tough walls as well!

The other cast members include - NU’EST’s JR who has been confirmed to make his drama debut as the band’s bassist Lee Shin. Yoon Ji Sung will play the band’s drummer Kim Yoo Chan. AB6IX‘s Kim Dong Hyun will be playing LUNA’s keyboardist and youngest member Gaon.

Lead actors Lee Jun Young and Jung In Sun expressed their gratitude for being part of the series and shared their excitement about filming the series and presenting the best versions of themselves to their fans. 'I'll Become Your Night' is slated to telecast in November.

You can check out the script reading photos below:

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: U-KISS' Lee Jun Young and Jung In Sun CONFIRMED to star in upcoming romance drama 'I'll Become Your Night'

Are you excited to watch the drama? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.