U-KISS’ Soohyun, Kiseop & Hoon sign an exclusive contract with Tango Music

U-KISS members Soohyun, Kiseop, and Hoon have signed with a new agency, Tango Music, as the agency’s first artists. Tango Music released a statement on January 24 announcing the news. The agency shared, “U-KISS has carried out a variety of activities through albums, performances, and broadcasts. They have gained much popularity not only in Korea but throughout Asia, including Japan. In the future, we will provide full support for U-KISS in their group activities as well as for each member to showcase their individual talents and potential.”

U-KISS’ new agency, Tango Music, plans to promote through various entertainment activities, including artist management, album production, and performance planning. The agency’s name is intended to convey their will to create music that moves the heart, like the Latin term, “tango”.

Tango Music plans to promote U-KISS not only through music but also through variety shows and dramas. U-KISS’ exclusive contract with their previous agency, NH EMG, ended last year. Another member, Jun, has co-established a new agency, J-Flex, to pursue his activities as an actor.

U-KISS debuted in 2008 with their song ‘Not Young’, and since then, the group has received much love for songs including ‘Am I That Easy?’, ‘Bingeul, Bingeul’, and ‘0330’. Recently, U-KISS’ songs have been receiving attention as “hidden masterpieces”. The members also played an active role in various fields, such as U-KISS’ leader Soohyun who was active as a musical actor in a number of works, and was also a fixed guest of SBS Power FM’s ‘Escape at 2pm, Cultwo Show’.

