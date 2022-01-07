Uhm Hyun Kyung and Cha Seo Won starrer MBC drama ‘The Second Husband’ to be extended by 30 episodes

MBC's daily drama 'The Second Husband' recorded its highest ratings, and thanks to the support of viewers, it was confirmed that the 30th episode had been extended. The production team of 'Second Husband' said in an official statement on January 7th, "In order to repay the viewers' love and to improve the perfection of the work in the development of the drama, we have decided to extend about 30 episodes." "The specific extension schedule will be decided later." they said.

The drama revolves around Bong Seon Hwa (Uhm Hyun Kyung) and her family surrounding a confectionery company. She underwent an unfortunate childhood, but due to her strong and positive personality, she rose up. Growing up in the same neighborhood she had a long relationship with Moon Sang Hyuk. But, when she unjustly loses her family due to a tragedy born out of an unstoppable desire, she pledges revenge in the mixed fate and love.

According to Nielsen Korea, an audience rating research agency, the broadcast on January 6th recorded the highest viewership rating of 11% per minute and 10.5% nationwide, breaking its own highest ratings once again. The viewership rating for households in the metropolitan area also recorded its highest of 9.8%, taking the first place in the same time period. The audience rating of 2049, a major indicator in the advertising industry, was 1.9%. Episode 101 of MBC's daily drama 'Second Husband' is broadcast today.

