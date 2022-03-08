Uhm Jung Hwa and Lee Jung Eun’s endearing friendship spans over decades in new trailer for ‘Our Blues’

On March 8, tvN released a new trailer for ‘Our Blues’ featuring Uhm Jung Hwa and Lee Jung Eun who transform into best friends of many decades. While they couldn’t be more different with Uhm Jung Hwa being a feminine and attractive older woman and Lee Jung Eun is a foul-mouthed, brash and a hard-working individual but they love each other and are willing to do anything for each other’s happiness. Written by Noh Hee Kyung, ‘Our Blues’ will be released on April 9.

Previously, tvN released new group posters for the new drama. It includes 14 people like Lee Byung Hun, Shin Min Ah, Cha Seung Won, Lee Jung Eun, Han Ji Min, Kim Woo Bin, Kim Hye Ja, Ko Doo Shim, Uhm Jung Hwa, Park Ji Hwan, Choi Young Jun, Bae Hyeon Seong, Noh Yun Seo, and child actor Kiso Yu. It draws attention as it contains a warm message of support for the lives of the main characters.

The appearance of the main characters with bright smiles like the spring sunlight in the poster makes a pleasant smile. Some are vigorously raising their arms, some with a warm smile, and some with a strong person standing next to them. The moving copy of the 14 main characters shouting “Happy all of us alive!” implied the message of the drama to the viewers.

On the other hand, tvN's new Saturday and Sunday drama 'Our Blues' will be broadcast for the first time at 9:10 pm KST on April 9th.

