Uhm Jung Hwa and Lee Jung Eun share a beautiful friendship in new posters for tvN’s ‘Our Blues’

tvN released the two posters for the latest episodes of ‘Our Blues’ starring legendary stars Uhm Jung Hwa and Lee Jung Eun. This is the full-fledged appearance of Go Mi Ran (Uhm Jung Hwa), who was mentioned as a close friend of Jung Eun Hee (Lee Jung Eun).

The two will portray the trivial emotions that can be felt between friends in a sympathetic way, and show the deep and deep friendship of middle-aged women. Go Mi Ran and Jung Eun Hee are having a good time on the Jeju coastal road in an open car, and are taking a commemorative photo with their arms crossed.

In the photos of them laughing and posing playfully like young girls, they feel as comfortable as if they have been friends for a long time. “I am by your side! Loyalty!" Their way of greeting is only between two close friends, and one expects the story of a strong friend who can give strength just by being.

The story of 'Miran and Eun Hee' unfolds in the 12th and 13th main episodes. In the drama, Go Mi Ran and Jung Eun Hee are friends with different personalities and family environments. Even during her school days, Go Mi Ran was called 'Eternal Queen' and 'Princess' in Purung Village, and she received a lot of attention.

On the other hand, the 12th episode of the friendship story of Uhm Jung Hwa and Lee Jung Eun, 'Miran and Eun Hee', will be broadcast on May 15.

ALSO READ: Yeo Jin Goo and Moon Ga Young resemble ‘Lady and the Tramp’ in latest poster for tvN’s new drama ‘Link’

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

What do you think of the posters? Let us know in the comments below.