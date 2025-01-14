Uhm Jung Hwa and Song Seung Heon's reunion seems to be on the horizon! According to reports on January 14, the two popular actors have been roped in for a new project, a romantic comedy by the name of My Precious Star (literal English translation) also being called My Golden Star.

My Precious Star is said to be the story of a top star named Im Se Ra who tries to make a comeback to the world of entertainment after a long hiatus of 25 years. Uhm Jung Hwa has been offered the role of the famed actress who gets into a car accident on the day of winning the biggest award of her career, earning the title of the youngest-ever Best Actress. She gets transported to the future, 25 years, and begins to live a completely different life than she had imagined.

She comes across a man named Dokgo Chul, who is a detective. Song Seung Heon has been offered the part, possibly reuniting the two stars who met as a couple in the 2015 romance fantasy film Wonderful Nightmare. As of now, the two actors’ agencies have affirmed that offers have reached them and are being viewed positively, however, neither have confirmed their appearance, keeping the fans on the edge of their seats.

Uhm Jung Hwa, who has made her name in the singing world, is no stranger to the drama realm either as she impresses with her portrayals in shows like A Witch's Love, Our Blues, and more recently with Doctor Cha where her titular role as Cha Jeong Suk earned her accolades.

Meanwhile, Song Seung Heon’s romance return has been highly anticipated with hits like Autumn in My Heart, East of Eden, My Princess and Voice, under his belt.

My Precious Star will be helmed by Good Casting director and Miss Night and Day writer.

