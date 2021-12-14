Uhm Jung Hwa, Bang Minah and Song Sae Byeok to star in upcoming crime thriller film ‘The Bright Woman’

On December 14th, JNC Media Group announced that they had completed the casting of 'The Bright Woman' including Um Jung Hwa , and that they would begin on December 15th. 'The Bright Woman' is the story of Uhm Jung Hwa, who dreams of turning her life around, and her daughter infiltrating into the house of a cultural property broker with a fortune of 60 billion won.

In 'The Bright Woman', Uhm Jung Hwa takes on the role of Ji Hye, a planner who aims at a cultural asset broker who has tens of billions of fortune to turn her life around. Song Sae Byeok plays the role of Wan Gyu, the only son of a chaebol family and a papa boy, while Bang Minah plays the role of 'Joo Yeong', who helps her mother and her only partner, Jihye, in the operation.

Park Ho San takes on the role of 'Joe Rouge', a broker who proposes a strategy to turn his life around, and Son Byeong Ho plays the role of 'Ki Hyeong', a person who holds the key to the play and a holder of tens of billions of fortune. Kim Jae Hwa takes on the role of Kumiko, the only right-hand man of 'Kim Hyung' and a butler who keeps a secret.

Uhm Jung Hwa is a South Korean singer, actress and dancer. Uhm Jung Hwa is considered to be one of the most influential women in the Korean entertainment industry, with many female artists recognizing her as a role model. Starting in 2001, Uhm began to concentrate efforts on her acting career. Her performance in the 2002 erotic comedy ‘Marriage Is a Crazy Thing’ won Best Actress at the 39th Baeksang Arts Awards.

Minah, is a South Korean singer and actress. She debuted as a member of the girl group Girl's Day in 2010 and released her first solo album, I Am a Woman Too, in 2015] She has acted in various films and television series, including lead roles in ‘Beautiful Gong Shim’ (2016) and ‘My Absolute Boyfriend’ (2019).

