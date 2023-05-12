Uhm Jung Hwa, Kim Byung Chul, Lee Do Hyun top Most Buzzworthy Drama Actors for 1st week of May

On May 12, the Most Buzzworthy Drama Actors for the 1st week of May is out and no surprises, Uhm Jung Hwa came out at no. 1, Kim Byung Chul at no. 2 and Lee Do Hyun of The Good Bad Mother came out no. 3. Tale of Nine-Tailed star Lee Dong Wook came out at no. 4 while Ahn Hyo Seop, Min Woo Hyuk, Myung Sebin, Kim Soyeon, Lee Sinyoung and Han Suk Kyu follow behind.

Doctor Cha:

JTBC's Saturday and Sunday drama 'Doctor Cha' will begin its second act starting from the 9th episode, which will be broadcast on May 13th. Cha Jung Suk (played by Uhm Jung Hwa), a stay-at-home wife of 20 years, is demonstrating terrifying power by creating exhilarating catharsis as well as sympathy with reality. The audience rating and topicality amidst the enthusiastic response are also overwhelming. The last 8 broadcasts took first place in the same time zone with their highest rating of 16.9% and the 2049 target audience rating also recorded 5.6%, ranking first in all channels. It also proved its popularity in the topicality index. In the topicality survey for the 1st week of May (from May 1st to May 7th) announced by Good Data Corporation, it ranked first in the drama category, overall broadcast including non-drama, and total drama chart including OTT. swept In addition, Uhm Jung Hwa and Kim Byung Cheol took first and second place for three consecutive weeks in the topic of performers, drawing attention. Myung Se Bin (7th) and Min Woo Hyuk (6th) also showed off their presence by posting their names in the top 10 consecutively.

Doctor Cha’s popularity:

The hot rebellion of 'Doctor Cha', who is enjoying a syndrome-like popularity, continues in the second act. Above all, the variables that came to Cha Jung Sook's 'Sewing a Torn Life' bring about a turning point in an unpredictable relationship. Cha Jung Sook and Seo In Ho (Kim Byung Chul), who are in danger after learning about her husband's double life, Choi Seung Hee (Myung Se Bin), who is determined to set everything right, and Roy Kim (Min Woo Hyuk) who begin to realize his feelings for Cha Jung Sook. We look forward to what kind of storm will blow upon people.

