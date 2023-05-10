Uhm Jung Hwa-Kim Byung Chul's Doctor Cha apologizes for incorrect portrayal of Crohn’s disease

Currently popular and ongoing K-drama Doctor Cha was criticised by netizens for its portrayal of Crohn’s disease. After the recent episodes were released to the public, one of the medical cases in the show involved a patient suffering from Crohn’s disease and their in-laws calling out the patient for not informing them of this before marriage. Moreover, the usage of words like ‘such a bad disease’ and ‘hereditary’ came under fire.

Doctor Cha’s team’s initial response

After learning of the complaints issued by over 40 netizens, the team responded that they were looking into the matter. Now on May 10, the first response has come in with Doctor Cha’s production team apologising for the error on their side in not having done thorough research about the disease and for the wrong portrayal that would hurt the sentiments of the patients and families suffering from the disease.

Apology from Doctor Cha’s production team

“This is the production team of JTBC's 'Doctor Cha'.

We would like to thank the viewers who love and watch ‘Doctor Cha’, and apologize for hurting patients with a specific disease and their families with episode 7 which aired on May 6.

The episode was intended to deal with a specific case of a patient with moderate chronic complications among the symptoms of Crohn's disease, but the explanation that it was not a typical Crohn's disease case was insufficient during the content development process.

We failed to pay careful attention d to the fact that lines spoken by characters without medical expertise with the intention of putting the blame on the patient could foster negative perceptions of certain diseases.

The production team of ‘Doctor Cha’ would like to say that they had no intention of lightly dealing with the pain and depression of patients who are struggling with the disease, and we will be more careful in producing the drama so that there is no discomfort while watching it.

Thank you.”

About Doctor Cha

The show follows a woman named Cha Jeong Suk, played by Uhm Jung Hwa, who decides to pursue her medical career after 20 years of break and ends up in the same hospital as her resident son and cheating husband. Apart from JTBC, it is simultaneously airing on Netflix.

