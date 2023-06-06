Uhm Jung Hwa, Lee Do Hyun, Ahn Hyo Seop, Kim Byung Chul tops June TV drama actor brand value rankings

According to Koo Changhwan, director of the Korea Corporate Reputation Research Institute, on June 6th, the Uhm Jung Hwa brand, which attracted consumers' attention with the drama Doctor Cha, was analyzed as the first place in the June 2023 brand reputation analysis. In the keyword analysis, Cha Jung Suk, Kim Byung Cheol, and Min Woo Hyuk came out on top. In the second place was Lee Do Hyun of The Good Bad Mother and Dr. Romantic 3 star Ahn Hyo Seop took third place.

TV drama actor brand value rankings: 

As consumers' brand participation, media, traffic, and communication are important, the Korea Corporate Reputation Research Institute analyzed 63 million brand big data from 50 actors in dramas that aired from May 6, 2023 to June 6, 2023. It was estimated and filed by the brand notoriety calculation. Drama actor brand reputation analysis used participation index, media index, communication index, and community index to look at brand big data. A reputation analysis algorithm is used to classify consumer behavior into participation value, communication value, media value, community value, and social value, and it is weighted against these values to create the brand reputation index. Big data analysis of a brand's reputation can measure a brand's positive and negative reviews, as well as the media's origin and level of interest, consumer interest and communication volume, the community's spread, and the content's reaction and popularity.

The top 30 actors in the brand value rankings:

Uhm Jung Hwa 

Lee Do Hyun 

Ahn Hyo Seop 

Kim Byung Chul 

Han Suk Kyu 

Min Woo Hyuk 

Kim So Yeon 

Myung Se Bin 

Lee Dong Wook 

Lee Sung Kyung 

Ahn Eun Jin 

Ra Mi Ran 

Kim Bum 

Baek Jin Hee 

Kim Dong Wook 

Ahn Jae Hyun 

Lee Chae Young 

Woo Do Hwan 

Cha Joo Young 

Jang Nara 

Yoo In Na 

Kim Jae Won 

Song Ji Ho 

Ryu Kyung Soo 

Jang Hyuk 

Kim Ji Yeon 

Jin Ki Joo 

Seo Ji Hye 

Shin Ye Eun 

Kim Nam Hee

