Uhm Jung Hwa, Lee Do Hyun, Ahn Hyo Seop, Kim Byung Chul tops June TV drama actor brand value rankings
June’s TV drama actor brand value rankings are out and multiple actors from Dr. Romantic 3, Doctor Cha and The Good Bad Mother are in the top 30. Read ahead to know more.
Key Highlight
-
June's TV drama actor brand value rankings are out
-
Uhm Jung Hwa, Lee Do Hyun and Ahn Hyo Seop are the top 3
According to Koo Changhwan, director of the Korea Corporate Reputation Research Institute, on June 6th, the Uhm Jung Hwa brand, which attracted consumers' attention with the drama Doctor Cha, was analyzed as the first place in the June 2023 brand reputation analysis. In the keyword analysis, Cha Jung Suk, Kim Byung Cheol, and Min Woo Hyuk came out on top. In the second place was Lee Do Hyun of The Good Bad Mother and Dr. Romantic 3 star Ahn Hyo Seop took third place.
TV drama actor brand value rankings:
As consumers' brand participation, media, traffic, and communication are important, the Korea Corporate Reputation Research Institute analyzed 63 million brand big data from 50 actors in dramas that aired from May 6, 2023 to June 6, 2023. It was estimated and filed by the brand notoriety calculation. Drama actor brand reputation analysis used participation index, media index, communication index, and community index to look at brand big data. A reputation analysis algorithm is used to classify consumer behavior into participation value, communication value, media value, community value, and social value, and it is weighted against these values to create the brand reputation index. Big data analysis of a brand's reputation can measure a brand's positive and negative reviews, as well as the media's origin and level of interest, consumer interest and communication volume, the community's spread, and the content's reaction and popularity.
The top 30 actors in the brand value rankings:
Kim Byung Chul
Min Woo Hyuk
Myung Se Bin
Kim Bum
Baek Jin Hee
Kim Dong Wook
Ahn Jae Hyun
Lee Chae Young
Woo Do Hwan
Cha Joo Young
Jang Nara
Yoo In Na
Kim Jae Won
Song Ji Ho
Ryu Kyung Soo
Jang Hyuk
Kim Ji Yeon
Jin Ki Joo
Seo Ji Hye
Shin Ye Eun
Kim Nam Hee
ALSO READ: EXO’s Baekhyun, Chen and Xiumin hit back at SM Entertainment’s claims of fair contracts; Allege coercion
Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Snapchat
A BMM graduate, Anoushka has been writing professionally for over 2 years. K-Pop and K-Dramas consume her day and she...Read more