Uhm Jung Hwa, Lee Do Hyun, Ahn Hyo Seop, Kim Byung Chul tops June TV drama actor brand value rankings

According to Koo Changhwan, director of the Korea Corporate Reputation Research Institute, on June 6th, the Uhm Jung Hwa brand, which attracted consumers' attention with the drama Doctor Cha, was analyzed as the first place in the June 2023 brand reputation analysis. In the keyword analysis, Cha Jung Suk, Kim Byung Cheol, and Min Woo Hyuk came out on top. In the second place was Lee Do Hyun of The Good Bad Mother and Dr. Romantic 3 star Ahn Hyo Seop took third place.

TV drama actor brand value rankings:

As consumers' brand participation, media, traffic, and communication are important, the Korea Corporate Reputation Research Institute analyzed 63 million brand big data from 50 actors in dramas that aired from May 6, 2023 to June 6, 2023. It was estimated and filed by the brand notoriety calculation. Drama actor brand reputation analysis used participation index, media index, communication index, and community index to look at brand big data. A reputation analysis algorithm is used to classify consumer behavior into participation value, communication value, media value, community value, and social value, and it is weighted against these values to create the brand reputation index. Big data analysis of a brand's reputation can measure a brand's positive and negative reviews, as well as the media's origin and level of interest, consumer interest and communication volume, the community's spread, and the content's reaction and popularity.

The top 30 actors in the brand value rankings:

Uhm Jung Hwa

Lee Do Hyun

Ahn Hyo Seop

Kim Byung Chul

Han Suk Kyu

Min Woo Hyuk

Kim So Yeon

Myung Se Bin

Lee Dong Wook

Lee Sung Kyung

Ahn Eun Jin

Ra Mi Ran

Kim Bum

Baek Jin Hee

Kim Dong Wook

Ahn Jae Hyun

Lee Chae Young

Woo Do Hwan

Cha Joo Young

Jang Nara

Yoo In Na

Kim Jae Won

Song Ji Ho

Ryu Kyung Soo

Jang Hyuk

Kim Ji Yeon

Jin Ki Joo

Seo Ji Hye

Shin Ye Eun

Kim Nam Hee

