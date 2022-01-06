Uhm Jung Hwa to return after 5 years with ‘Doctor Cha’; ‘Sky Castle’ star Kim Byung Chul also in talks

Uhm Jung Hwa has been cast as Cha Jung Suk in the title role of 'Doctor Cha' (working title) which is about the growth of Cha Jung Suk, a housewife who decides to go back to her love for medicine. The story unfolds with a sympathetic story about a doctor who has not been a part of the race due to her responsibilities.

Cha Jung Suk is a full-time housewife who becomes a first-year medical resident. Although graduating from medical school with excellent grades, Cha Jung Suk, the eldest daughter-in-law and an ordinary housewife, decides to go back into the field to help the society. After a life-changing event, Cha Jung Suk decides to become a doctor again and not be reliable on her cheating husband or her in-laws.

She runs into many problems as she has to work under her husband who is the head surgeon, work alongside her son, the fellow resident and with her daughter-in-law as the senior resident. Despite so many hurdles, she goes ahead to bring back her lost confidence and love for medicine.

Uhm Jung Hwa has established herself as one of South Korea's top actresses. She is known for her roles in the films ‘Marriage Is a Crazy Thing’, ‘Singles’, ‘Princess Aurora’, ‘Dancing Queen’, ‘Seducing Mr. Perfect’ and ‘Haeundae’, which became one of the highest-grossing movies in Korea. She has won two Baeksang Arts Awards for Best Actress, in 2002 for ‘Marriage is a Crazy Thing’ and again in 2012 for ‘Dancing Queen’.

Kim Byung Chul will take on the role of Seo In Ho, the husband of Cha Jung Suk. In the drama, Seo In Ho is a moral gentleman who maintains a perfect double life as the chief of the proctology and a cheating husband.

Kim Byung Chul is best known for playing Cha Min Hyuk in the television series ‘Sky Castle’. He prominently rose to fame by playing in hit television dramas like ‘Descendants of the Sun’, ‘Guardian: The Lonely and Great God’ and ‘Sisyphus:The Myth’.

