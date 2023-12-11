Uhm Jung Hwa's concert to welcomes star-studded guest list including Bang Si Hyuk, So Yoo Jin and more

Uhm Jung Hwa brought together notable figures like Bang Si Hyuk, So Yoo Jin and many others for a stellar comeback after 24 years at Seoul's Jamsil Students' Gymnasium on December 9.

On December 9th, Uhm Jung Hwa wowed audiences with her solo concert, Invitation, at Jamsil Students' Gymnasium, garnering immense support from an array of A-list celebrities. Notably, HYBE's Chairman, Bang Si Hyuk, made a special appearance, personally delivering a coffee truck to express his encouragement. Uhm Jung Hwa, visibly moved, thanked him for his support and acknowledged the impact of his presence on her performance.

In addition to Bang Si Hyuk, Uhm Jung Hwa's star-studded audience featured renowned actresses Song Hye Kyo, So Yoo Jin, Kim Hye Soo, and Chun Woo Hee. During her performance, Uhm Jung Hwa extended gratitude to Song Hye Kyo, praising her beauty from the stage.

So Yoo Jin, captivated by the concert, lauded Uhm Jung Hwa as a queen and expressed how deeply moved she was, sharing an emotional experience of dancing and enjoying the show. Shim Jin Hwa shared a heartfelt review, declaring Uhm Jung Hwa's concert as cool, emotional, and amazing, expressing love and admiration for the star.

The celebrity turnout continued with Chun Woo Hee, who shared a photo of her attendance with Im Hwa Young, expressing a 24-year-long wait for the event. Uhm Jung Hwa's concert also featured a dazzling lineup of guest performers, including Dancing Queens on the Road cast members Kim Wan Sun, Lee Hyori, and Hwasa. Notable artists like Hyuna and Sandara Park graced the stage, adding to the spectacle.

The overwhelming support extended to Uhm Jung Hwa from close friends and fellow artists, including Jinusean, Koyote's Kim Jong Min, Jung Jae Hyung, and Kim Ji Han, underscored the profound impact she has on the industry.

Having successfully commenced in Seoul, Uhm Jung-hwa's concert is set to continue in Daegu on the 23rd and Busan on the 31st, promising more enchanting moments for fans and further solidifying her status as a revered and beloved icon in the South Korean entertainment scene.

Fans playfully dub BTS' SUGA as 'cupid' due to Bang Si Hyuk's coffee truck visit to Uhm Jung Hwa's concert

Uhm Jung Hwa's revelations on BTS’ SUGA's show, SUCHWITA, unveiled her deep ties with HYBE's Bang Si Hyuk, expressing a desire for collaboration with SUGA, playfully suggested Bang Si Hyuk as a songwriter. Her reminiscence of past hits with Bang PD sparked intrigue. SUGA's disclosure about a missed TV pairing with Bang PD on We Got Married left Uhm Jung Hwa jesting about her potential HYBE connection.

A glimmer of hope emerged as Bang PD attended her 30th-anniversary concert, posting admiration on Instagram. Fans flooded social media, teasing about Bang PD's coffee truck gesture and Uhm Jung Hwa's ties, playfully nicknaming her the "HYBE mother," while calling SUGA as their “cupid.”

The unexpected link between the veteran artist and HYBE's founder ignited fan excitement, stirring rumors of a potential collaboration. Amid Uhm Jung Hwa's K-pop impact, fans eagerly anticipate the synergy between her, Bang PD, and the HYBE realm, envisioning remarkable possibilities in the making.

