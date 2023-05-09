Uhm Jung Hwa’s Doctor Cha criticized for showing Crohn’s Disease in bad light

The drama 'Doctor Cha' was embroiled in controversy over its inappropriate portrayal of a patient. In the 7th episode of the JTBC drama 'Doctor Cha', which aired on May 6th, an episode of a Crohn's disease patient was dealt with. In the episode, the father-in-law and mother-in-law, who learned that the son-in-law was suffering from Crohn's disease, poured out harsh words such as "How can you hide such a bad disease and get married?"

Moreover, this patient was pessimistic about his life after the anus restoration surgery failed, so he wrote a will and tried to commit suicide. After the episode was released, 'Doctor Cha' viewers' bulletin board was flooded with messages protesting the contents of the drama. Viewers criticized that "Crohn's disease is not an inherited disease" and that "it hurts real patients and their families by belittling Crohn's disease." Crohn's disease is a chronic inflammatory bowel disease that can occur anywhere throughout the digestive tract, from mouth to anus. It is said to be a disease caused by a combination of congenital and acquired factors, but the exact cause is unknown. In addition, even if the disease cannot be completely eliminated fundamentally, the 'remission period' (the period of maintaining a state of remission) without symptoms can be maintained for almost a lifetime if managed well.

According to a South Korean media outlet, a total of 43 complaints were filed with the Korea Communications Standards Commission in relation to the 7th episode of 'Doctor Cha’ until 9 am on May 9th. An official from the National Guard said, "We are currently reviewing the contents of the complaint." Meanwhile, 'Doctor Cha' is a drama depicting the story of Cha Jung Sook's (Uhm Jung Hwa) torn life, from being a housewife for 20 years to a 1-year resident. The 8th episode, which aired on May 7th, is gaining popularity, with an audience rating of 16.2% based on pay-TV households.

