Uhm Jung Hwa’s Doctor Cha surpasses Park Seo Joon’s Itaewon Class to have 4th highest ratings in JTBC history

According to a South Korean ratings company, an audience rating research company, the 10th episode of JTBC's Saturday drama 'Doctor Cha', which aired on May 14, recorded 17.958% viewership ratings based on pay-TV households nationwide. This is a record that exceeds the previous highest viewership rating of 16.181% recorded by the 8th episode. In particular, 'Doctor Cha' surpassed the 16.5% viewership rating of 'Itaewon Class', which was the 4th highest rating of JTBC's all-time drama, and became the new 4th place drama.

Doctor Cha:

'Doctor Cha', starring Uhm Jung Hwa and Kim Byeong Cheol, is a drama depicting the story of Cha Jeong Suk, who became a housewife for 20 years and became a resident for 1 year. In the 10th episode, Cha Jeong Suk (Um Jung Hwa) and her husband Seo In Ho (Kim Byung Cheol) and Choi Seung Hee (Myung Se Bin) found out that they had a daughter. Following her husband's double life, Cha Jeong Suk found out about the existence of his daughter, Choi Eun Seo (So Ah Rin). While attention was focused on what choice he would make in the future, the change of Choi Seung Hee and Roy Kim (played by Min Woo Hyuk) further heightened curiosity. Cha Jeong Suk's worries deepened. Cha Jeong Suk's anger surged again when she saw Seo In Ho calling Choi Seung Hee drunk late at night. As her mother Oh Deok Rye (played by Kim Mi Kyung) said, she thought of her children and tried hard to hold on to her heart, but her undeniable truth eventually hit her Cha Jeong Suk.

Tale of Nine-Tailed 1938:

Meanwhile, In the 4th episode of tvN's Saturday and Sunday drama 'Tale of Nine-Tailed 1938', which aired on May 14th, the reason why Lee Yeon (Lee Dong Wook) made an emergency landing in 1938 was revealed. The 4th episode recorded an average of 7.6% and a maximum of 9.0% for households in the metropolitan area, and an average of 6.7% and a maximum of 7.8% for households nationwide, ranking first in the same time slot including cable and comprehensive channels.

