Uhm Ki Joon, Jo Jung Suk & more: 6 K Drama actors you didn’t know are a part of musical theatres

Ever wondered what made these great actors fit flawlessly into their roles? It’s because they’ve been a part of many, many musical theaters! Check out the whole list below.

With Korean industry housing some of the best talent in the world, it's not surprising to find the vast array of work they have done. With actors being adept at moulding themselves to different genres, it might not be unusual to have missed out on some wonderful works by incredible actors! Especially, when the genre is something totally different from the usual work. Like musicals!

Rather than practicing the lives and having the advantage to do retakes, musicals are live performances where one’s pain, sorrow, happiness or any other emotion is portrayed through singing, dancing and spoken dialogue. Certainly not easy and not a medium where you can have retakes, musical theatricals aren’t everyone’s cup of tea. But you know for a fact that an actor who can do theatres and musicals, is definitely filled with talent.

Here, we’re bringing you some actors who have and still do musicals. Take a look at the finest K Drama actors who you didn’t know were a part of musicals too!

Uhm Ki Joon

An extremely versatile artist, ‘The Penthouse’ star Uhm Ki Joon has found applause in many places. He made his debut with a theatre play called ‘Richard III’, and was later renowned as a talented actor in musical theatres. Some of his hits like ‘Grease’, ‘The Count of Monte Cristo’, ‘Catch Me If You Can’ amongst others, propelled his skillset and fame high enough to enable him to play key roles in dramas. After high profile dramas like ‘Scent of a Woman’, and ‘The Virus’, he also appeared as a villain in ‘Man of Vendetta’ and ‘Innocent Defendant’. He still takes part in musicals and had a key role in the work ‘Werther’, released last year.

Ji Chang Wook

Since the very start, Ji Chang Wook has been an active participant in musical theatres. He made his debut in the movie ‘Days’ in 2016. Over the years, he has also played key roles in other musical dramas like ‘Five Fingers’ and ‘The Days’, along with other TV dramas like ‘Suspicious Partner’, ‘Backstreet Rookie’ and the recent Netflix hit ‘Lovestruck in the City’. He has also been confirmed to play a role in the upcoming drama ‘The Sound of Magic’. The now popular actor had actually started his career through musicals!

Kang Ha Neul

Music flows in his blood and it definitely shows! Being the son of a famous musician, it’s not surprising that Kang Ha Neul has such a high skill set. He started his career with musical plays such as ‘Thrill Me’, ‘Prince Puzzle’ and ‘Black Mary Poppins’. Till now, he has played key roles in famous works such as ‘C’est si bon’, ‘Scarlet Heart: Goryeo’, ‘Midnight Runners’, and theatre production ‘Fantasy Tale’ in 2020. Even though he has stepped into the drama world, he still takes part in musicals.

Jo Jung Suk

One of the most famous and loved actors today, Jung Suk has acted in multiple musicals up till now. Most loved for his work in ‘Oh My Ghost’ and the recent ‘Hospital Playlist’ (Season 2 to start filming soon), his work in musicals has been a notch above. With his debut in the prominent work ‘The Nutcracker’, he has acted in over 25 musicals, including ‘Organ in My Heart’, ‘Janggeum the Great’ and ‘Spring Awakening’. His most memorable theatrical role is his portrayal of a German queer rockstar, Hedwig in ‘Hedwig and The Angry Inch’ in 2015.

Lee Kyu Hyung

Kyu Hyung has been involved with musicals since the very start of his career. He began working at the ‘Whistle Theatre’ of Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency, and continued after his graduation too. He has had significant roles in musicals like ‘Fan Letter’, ‘A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder’ and CJ Entertainement’s production ‘Cyrano’. He found acclaim even in TV dramas after roles in ‘Stranger’, ‘Doctor John’, and the lovable person in ‘Prison Playbook’. Certainly a veteran based on the sheer number of works alone, Kyu Hyung is an amazing actor and singer. He even played Hedwig in the 2019 rendition of the ‘Hedwig and The Angry Inch’ drama!

Kim Sung Cheol

Last on the list is another actor who you might have not known to be a musical star! Kim Sung Cheol won the rookie award for Best Musical Actor at the Stagetalk Audience Choice Awards after his debut. He won even more awards and acclaim after his role in other musicals like ‘Sweeney Todd’, and ‘Do You Like Brahms’. Additionally, he received a lot of praise for his portrayal in the commercially successful show ‘Prison Playbook’, his debut drama. Along with ‘Sweet Home’ last year, he has starred in the very recent drama ‘Vincenzo’.

