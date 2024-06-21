My Sweet Mobster is an ongoing K-drama series starring Uhm Tae Goo and Han Sun Hwa in the lead roles. The show has managed to gain traction from the audience with its much-anticipated premiere. Moreover, the unique story has grabbed the K-drama community’s attention effectively.

My Sweet Mobster receives all-time high ratings with a new episode

On June 21, 2024, JTBC News reported that the ongoing K-drama, My Sweet Mobster, which is the network’s own production, has gone on to achieve the best ratings with its newest episode since the premiere. Nielsen Korea revealed the ratings for the previous day’s show releases, and My Sweet Mobster has recorded an average nationwide rating of 2.3 percent. It is the highest viewership the show has received yet, surpassing the ratings for its first episode.

Furthermore, the ratings for the fourth episode took a huge leap compared to the previous episode, which only garnered 1.9 percent nationwide. However, the views for the show are steadily increasing, and it can be predicted that the K-drama will be well-received by fans with the release of more episodes. The show’s comedic elements, along with a light-hearted storyline, are the main reasons for its success.

More about the K-drama My Sweet Mobster

The plot of My Sweet Mobster follows Seo Ji Hwan, a former gangster, who takes a path of redemption from the family’s generational criminal past. His main motive is to dismantle criminal organizations and offer a new start to past convicts. On the other hand, Go Eun Ha is a children’s creator who does not find herself gaining much success on her career path. However, both Seo Ji Wan and Go Eun Ha cross paths and find themselves getting drawn to each other in mysterious ways.

Apart from Uhm Tae Goo and Han Sun Hwa, the cast of the show includes Kwon Yool, Kim Hyun Jin, Yang Hyun Min, Lee Yoo Joon, and more. Based on the web novel A Woman Who Plays, the K-drama is directed by Kim Woo Hyun and Kim Young Hwan and written by Na Kyung. The series is scheduled for a total of 16 episodes airing every Wednesday and Thursday at 20:50 KST.

