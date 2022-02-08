Uljhe Hue Trailer: Sanjana Sanghi, Abhay Verma starrer explores modern day love; To release on February 11

After winning hearts with her stint in Dil Bechara, Sanjana Sanghi has left the fans wanting for more. As the audience is looking forward to watching the bubbly actress on screen once again, Sanjana is now making headlines for her upcoming short film Uljhe Hue with Abhay Verma which happens to explore some modern day romance. Helmed by Satish Raj Kasireddi, the short film captures the romantic chronicles of two youngsters in a riveting tale. And now Uljhe Hue is making headlines as makers have unveiled the trailer along with the release date of the short film.

The over one minute trailer gives a glimpse of two different individuals Rasika and Varun (played by Sanjana and Abhay) who cross their path at the most unexpected time and end up clicking up a bit more than stranger usually do. Will they find the courage to reach out for love or will they be too shy and hide their feelings? ‘Uljhe Hue’ will answer the rest. While Uljhe Hue comes with an interesting narrative, director Satish Raj Kasireddi feels that the audience will find it relatable. “Uljhe Hue is a love story that audiences will be able to relate to and cherish. The short film has been created by highly credible artists and captures the pulse of modern-day romance. Amazon miniTV’s wide presence will certainly take our work of passion far and wide this Valentine’s Day,” he added.

To note, Pinkvilla had exclusively learnt that Uljhe Hue has been made specially for the Valentines’ Day weekend. “It’s titled Ulje Hue and is directed by Satish Raj. It’s an Amazon Prime short, made specially for the Valentines’ day weekend. The core premise revolves around a young millennial girl’s journey of navigating herself and her choice in love. It’s a sweet film, making for a pleasant watch in the season of love,” the source had informed. Uljhe Hue will premiere exclusively on Amazon miniTV, on February 11 this year.

