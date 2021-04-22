The Ultimate MOA Quiz: Ahead of TXT’s comeback, find out where you fit in the fandom!

Do you think you know it all when it comes to TXT members? Well, take this quiz to find out!

Today was an incredible day for MOAs as Big Hit Music confirmed the idol group’s comeback in the end of May! So while we wait for the boys to prep and finish their album sooner, we’ve got something incredible in store for you - A quiz where you can learn more about the members before the comeback!

This quiz will gauge your knowledge of how much you know about the TOMORROW BY TOGETHER members! The five-member debuted in 2019 so we hope you’ve had enough time to catch up on them! Even if you’re a new fan, don’t worry. You’ll get to know more about them! For starters, we’ve got the eldest Yeonjun, the leader Soobin, the visual Taehyun, the charming Beomgyu and the maknae Hueningkai.

Their goofy personalities have always been the talk of the town. Especially since they were labelled as the global rookies! Many MOAs have seen the members grow up in front of their eyes! Watching them perform, do silly stuff on their variety show TO DO, sing their heart out on VLives, have fun with MOAs on Weverse and much more! We’re guessing that many of you who have clicked for the quiz, want to definitely check out how much you know about TXT. Some of you might always be new, and would just want to check things out. Well, without much ado, let’s get on with the quiz!

Take the ultimate MOA quiz now:

